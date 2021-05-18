‘I was sleepy while playing for India ..’, Sachin Tendulkar made a big disclosure

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, the only cricketer to score 100 centuries in international cricket, has said that he held the record for the most runs in ODIs and Tests after battling stress for almost 10-12 years. Sachin Tendulkar, the batsman of the legendary Team India, who is called the God of cricket, has said that even after spending many years in international cricket, he had to face stress before the match.

Sachin Tendulkar said in an academy session that there is always a worry about pressure, tension. What happened to me was that I felt that all my preparation was physically good. But even after all this, I was always under stress. Sachin Tendulkar said that over time he realized how important it is to mentally prepare himself for the match.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar said that ‘Even when I was playing for India, I still had sleepless nights. Over time, I realized that in addition to preparing physically for the game, you also have to prepare yourself mentally. In my mind, the match started long before the match took place. The level of stress was very high, I learned to accept those things.