“I was so afraid of Rudy Gobert, as you can see”: Joel Embiid silenced critics with his impressive 40–19 performance, leading the Sixers to an overtime win over the Jazz. sport

Joel Embiid hit back at critics who questioned his performance against big-name centers. Cameron dominated Rudy Gobert last night.

On Wednesday night, Amoebid delivered an absolutely stunning performance in a 131–123 overtime win against the Utah Jazz. His 40 points and 19 rebound double-double, helped his team win the team with the best record in the league.

7-foot Cameroonians usually take criticism personally. At this time, Joel was called ‘scared’ to face Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert twice. Embiid made sure that he played well in this particular game so that he could fire back at the reporters who called him ‘scared’. He had to prove them wrong.

After his commanding game-winning performance, the 26-year-old elder made sure he was heard. He satirized the reporters and said:

“According to the reports, I’m scared of jazz and I’m scared of the top centers. As we saw tonight, it looks like I was very scared of them, so yeah, keep talking.”

‘We have a great team’: Joel Embiid

Embiid said that the idea of ​​last season’s MVP and DPOY added fuel to playing well this season. Joel, in fact, is proving all his critics wrong. In his postgame interview, he said:

“Those matchups you want to go out there and just dominate, and prove to everyone that as a team we have a great team, and then personally, that when I do those rankings and stuff Speaking of, I should be there. So hopefully this can be clear with journalists.

Joel is right for the name given to him – ‘The Process’. He has actually come a long way since his formative years in the league. The team that now barely made the playoffs is a genuine title-contender thanks to the dominant playing-style of Joel Embiid.

