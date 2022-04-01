I was the first to know that my professor was a sexual predator

opinion: For a few months in 2018, I lived a double life.

In the mornings, I went with my classmates to the journalism school at Massey University, where I was taught by Professor Grant Haines.

In the afternoon, I will sit in court to defend an 82-year-old woman accused of sexual assault by her lawyer, who was assaulted at a rest house.

I was not doing very well.

Eventually, I stopped showing up for class. It was very anxiety-inducing and I had a constant fear that he would find out that I knew.

Me too…