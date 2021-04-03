“I was trying to kill Jeff Teague when he was with Boston”: Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on the strange nature of player movement in the NBA | The SportsRush

LATEST

"I was trying to kill Jeff Teague when he was with Boston": Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on the strange nature of player movement in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo commented about how it felt playing alongside Jeff Teague barely a week since he played against him.

Jeff Teague was a Minnesota Timberwolves player all of 6 months ago. He’s since signed with the Boston Celtics on a minimum contract and been let go. Teague now finds himself coming off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis commented about player movement in yesterday’s postgame presser after a 47-point outing:

“It’s just weird how in the industry that we’re in that seven, eight days ago, I was like trying to kill him when he was playing with the Boston Celtics. And now a few days later, he’s our teammate. It’s just weird.”

Jeff Teague acknowledges that he’s glad not having to guard Giannis on switches any more

Teague was on point with his observation on what it’s like being on the Greek Freak’s side instead of against:

“I’m happy I can finally not be on the receiving end of one of those dunks.”

Giannis has indeed been one of the league leaders in dunks over the past 4 seasons. His MVP case becomes tougher and tougher to ignore as the games roll by. The Bucks seem primed to challenge for the top seed in the closing stages of the season.

Teague has been in the league for 12 years now. His past few seasons have definitely seen Teague fade in impact, but he remains a fundamentally good player in the right situation.

Teague’s fit with the Bucks is something that coach Budenholzer will have to figure out in the remaining 20-odd games. The team already has Donte DiVincenzo for the backup point guard role. How Teague and DiVincenzo split these responsibilities remains to be seen.

