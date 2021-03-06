“I was very lucky in my career” – Alpine owner Marcin Budkowski attempted to repeat the glory days from Ferrari’s tenure. sport

“I was extremely lucky in my career” – Alpine Executive Director Marcin Budkowski wants to draw inspiration from his Ferrari tenure, which won some world championships for goat Michael Schumacher.

Marcin Budkowski was an engineer during the Ferrari team Sunday starring Michael Schumacher. Dhruva then went on to work for McLaren, FIA and finally Renault, now Alpine.

And Ferrari’s golden days are what are motivating him as Alpine will make his F1 debut this season. Budkowski wants to take inspiration from the days of Ferrari and channelize it to the success of the French team.

“different language. I was very lucky in my career. I was an engineer, I was contributing to the development of the car. Now I am very much in a management position and contributing to the performance of the organization rather than the performance of the car.

“But of course, being a part of such a successful organization, which was part of dominating the game at the time that you remember. You remember some of the things that you were doing right and definitely , This is something that I take inspiration from in my management role right now to try to strengthen the team, as we had at the time. “

Ferrari ‘Dream Team’ Inspiration for Marcin Budkowski

The ‘Dream Team’ included Gene Todd, Ross Bronn, Rory Burn and Michael Schumacher. Along with him, Budkowski also worked for the company Matia Binotto and James Ellison.

Ferrari Dream Team. Rubens Barricello, Ross Bronn, Jean Tod and of course Michael Schumacher pic.twitter.com/Kr7fNj0AbR – Ferrari History (@FerrariHistory) April 15, 2020

Binotto is the head of the current Ferrari team, while Allison is the technical director at Mercedes. During Budkowski’s tenure, Ferrari won three consecutive driver-constructor championship doubles, with Schumacher taking it all.

In fact, I started at the Prost Grand Prix with Ellen Prost, who is now our team’s special advisor.

“I was extremely fortunate to be part of an era with Ross Bronn at Ferrari under Jean Todt, Rory Byron, And Michael Schumacher, along with all these great names, some of them are still prominent names in the game. Matia Binotto was there, James Allison, an old teammate from the period. But it was a completely different role at the time. “

Read also: “We had to give a French touch” – Alpine owners explain why they have two F1 team principals this season