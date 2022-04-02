‘I was walking in. Paaji said..’: Kohli reveals Tendulkar’s 3 words to him after being dismissed in 2011 WC Final | Cricket

On this date 11 years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Team India ended a 28-year wait for a World Cup title when it defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni (91*) and Gautam Gambhir (97) were key to India’s successful run-chase in the final, after openers Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) were dismissed early in the innings.

Chasing a 275-run target, India were reeling at 31/2 in 6.1 overs when Gambhir was joined by a 22-year-old Virat Kohli, who then stabilised the Indian innings with an important 83-run stand for the third wicket. Kohli was eventually dismissed on 35 but the partnership laid the platform…