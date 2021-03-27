LATEST

“I watch Zach Wilson and I want to watch more of him,”: Former 49ers legend Steve Young likes BYU QB Zach Wilson and would love to see him on the San Francisco 49ers | The Miracle

Zach Wilson

3 time Tremendous Bowl winner Steve Younger revealed in a current interview that he thinks star QB Zach Wilson may very well be the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Younger was fast to reward the 49ers organisation and believes that San Francisco’s Tremendous Bowl window might need been reset.

The San Francisco 49ers just lately traded away 2 first-round picks, a third-rounder and their 12th decide to the Miami Dolphins for the threerd decide. 4 quarterbacks are predicted to go throughout the first 4 picks so the 49ers can be in prime place to draft an elite expertise.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is just about a lock to go No.1. Nevertheless, the opposite 3 QBs even have draft analysts leaping of their seats. BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio States Justin Fields and NDSU’s Trey Lance all have high tier QB expertise.

The 49ers may be daring and draft Heisman finalist QB, Mac Jones, out of Alabama. Shanahan’s prototype his first 4 seasons was to have a tricky, pocket-minded quarterback who may get the ball out fast on short-to-intermediate throws whereas directing a motion-oriented, run-dominant system. Alabama’s Mac Jones may very well be that man.

Steve Younger weighed in on the Zach Wilson elite-level expertise.

“There’s a number of methods that you may attempt to reduce this, however the info are with Zach Wilson, is that he, each time they ask extra of him, he gave you much more,” Younger mentioned. “It was like an Indy automobile driver. Are you able to go 210? No, I can go 230. Properly, are you able to go 240? No, I can go 270. Miles per hour I imply. And so in some ways, that’s what the joy is about Zach.”

Younger added, “I watch [Zach Wilson] and I need to watch extra of him. There are few guys I need to watch extra of. He’s an excellent younger participant. He’s a hard-working, good child.”

Steve Younger additionally spoke on Ohio State’s Justin Fields. “Now in the event you type of need to parse it, we will do that each one day lengthy and it’s a number of enjoyable as a result of Zach Wilson, look, Justin’s performed in opposition to the highest faculty performers. He’s been in massive video games. He grew up in Ohio State, which there’s a sure variety sense of competitors that you just see.”

Steve Younger additionally went to BYU, so it’s pure to imagine that he can be heavy on Zach Wilson over the others. However after Wilson’s electrical Professional Day final Friday, he has a number of analysts questioning whether or not Zach may go on to be the perfect quarterback within the Draft. Regardless, it is going to be very attention-grabbing to see how the draft day performs out.

Additionally Learn: “Inform your protection to cease it”: Mac Jones, Alabama NFL QB Draft Prospect, Advised Off Nick Saban’s Protection After Bombing Touchdowns

