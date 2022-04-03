i watched the whole saturday date live

With eight games to finish the championship, The fight for the title in the Premier League is a matter of two, Manchester City and Liverpoolwho won their matches this Saturday, While Chelsea is definitely off the hook After beating at home by Brentford.

The Reds started the day by beating Watford (18th) 2–0 and keeping provisional leaders, but Manchester City did not fail against Burnley (2–0). and finished first with a one point advantage over Liverpool, with eight games to play for both teams.

Chelsea, running from their last chance to remain in the title fight, were beaten at Stamford Bridge by A Brentford (14th) led by Danish Christian Eriksson, author of One of the GoalsAnd it’s already 14…