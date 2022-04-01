I Went to the Luxe 11-Course KFC Digestion Dinner—Here’s What Happened

Social media has been abuzz over the past few weeks with news that KFC, one of the holiest fast food establishments, is hosting an 11-course Digestion Dinner in association with Surry Hills fine diner Nail’s.

Two weeks after the news broke, more than 24,000 hungry and curious Sydneysiders added their names to the lottery in hopes of securing an elusive seat in the three-night dinner series.

I was lucky enough to be invited to the first-ever media preview on famous chef Nelly Robinson’s mad scientist-like creations. Everything has happened here.

stretch

Dinner takes place in an airy warehouse space at the end of Alexandria Alley, with the most unobtrusive of red carpets at the entrance. Don’t feel it already…