“I will be out on the golf course” – Lando Norris outlines his plan after a successful Bahrain GP | The SportsRush

“I will be out on the golf course” – McLaren senior Lando Norris has outlined his plans after a successful Bahrain Grand Prix, where he finished P4.

Lando Norris had a brilliant start to the 2021 season, finishing P4 in the Bahrain Grand Prix. This comes after he finished in the same position in the season-opener last season at Austria, after which a penalty to Lewis Hamilton propelled Norris to his first-ever F1 podium. Norris was pleased with his Bahrain outing, speaking to the PA news agency.

“It is a good start, particularly passing Daniel on lap one, but it is just going to be ‘you lose some and win some. I don’t want to say I look great because the two of us are very close at the moment and he could have the upper hand on me at the next race. It is going to swing both ways.

“He is a very competitive guy, he is very fast as he proved in qualifying, and I am sure we are going to have some close battles. I don’t want to be over the top and say I outdid him.”

Proud of this team and everyone at @McLarenF1 ✊ pic.twitter.com/0kaF35GRZX – Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 30, 2021

Lando Norris can’t wait to play golf

The young Brit is a man of many passions, video gaming and golf being the most prominent. He’s currently quarantined in his homeland, and as such, cannot wait to complete it and head out to the greens for a tee. Apart from that, he also plans to spend time with his other passion and visit the McLaren base.

“Have got five or six days to wait and then I will be out on the golf course losing balls again. Me don’t mind the quarantine because I like staying in, I am that kind of guy. I don’t feel like I will miss out on a lot because I am in a privileged position to do a lot of things.

“I can still go to McLaren and work and can stay at home, go for a run, train and play online with my mates or play on my simulator so that’s a lot more than others. ot complaining, but the sooner I can go and play golf with my friends, the better.”

