‘I will never wrestle again’: Triple H announces retirement, tributes pour in

Triple H officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition late Friday.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, revealed his decision to Stephen A World in an excerpt from his interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, saying he has a defibrillator in his chest and will not wrestle again. . This was after he went into heart failure last September after battling viral pneumonia.

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were swollen, and it got better as the next few days passed and I went home…