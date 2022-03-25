‘I will never wrestle again’

Triple H is improving, but he reveals that he will never enter the wrestling ring again.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Stephen A. for his “Stephen A. World” event on ESPN+. Sit down with Smith. An excerpt from the interview aired on “First Take” Friday morning.

Opening his heart to fear from last September, Triple H said he initially had viral pneumonia, and that his wife, WWE scion Stephanie McMahon, saw him spitting blood. Testing revealed that he was facing cardiac problems, his heart was not pumping adequately. He was taken to the emergency room after suffering heart failure.

Triple H revealed that the fear in his heart meant he would never wrestle again. NBAE via Getty Images

“I was nose-diving, and like that one-yard line where you don’t want…