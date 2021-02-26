“I will take [fight you] Anytime, Anywhere, Anywhere – Triple H calls Elon Musk to be dishonest

WWE star and Hall of Famer Triple H described Elon Musk as disrespectful to the business and challenged him to a fight.

Triple H doesn’t get into the ring very often these days. Over the years he has transitioned into a more managerial role with NXT showcasing his bookings and promotional chops. However, it seems that he is ready to lace up his wrestling shoes once again to an unlikely rival.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on The Good Time Show, where he cut a promo for business magnate Elon Musk. Triple H claimed that Musk was abusive to his business and cut a promo on the tycoon.

Triple H called Elon Musk to disrespect

“Let me address Elon Musk because I feel that there is some kind of disrespect here. Because I don’t know that he has a superiority because he’s a rocket scientist, a self-taught rocket scientist, right? big deal. “He is a man who has revolutionized the electric car because he wanted to fly rockets to Mars. Great thing. He taught himself how to build cars, taught himself that the automotive industry I taught myself how to revolutionize space travel. Comes with a reusable rocket, the whole thing. “

Triple H then mocked Musk’s Sheenigans on the Internet before laughing at not being the richest man in the world.

“Again, [he] Goofy around the internet, doing some things here and there, becoming the biggest billionaire, trillionaire or whatever. The richest man in the world, which, by the way, he could not maintain for a long time. I’m sure he will flip around.

The 13-time world champion asked Musk if he ever challenged anyone before fighting on Mars.

“At this point, Elon, you have to ask yourself … all those incredible achievements, and trust me, they are cool, but who have you beaten? Who have you ever beat? [The] Answer is none. If you want to disrespect our business then this is one thing. I will take [fight you] Elon Musk Anywhere, Anywhere. “If you’ve got the guts, if you have what it takes to do it then you and I will talk about Elon what I really want to talk about is taking one of your rockets, launching it from Florida Has been, going up space, is heading to Mars with a team from the performance center, where we see the biggest spectacle of the time, which WrestleMania Mars has seen so far. “

⏰ tonight’s gts @aarthir And i had @StephMcMahon And @ TripleH was amazing. Highlight: Getting @ TripleH To cut a promo @Elon Musk And setting up a match on “WrestleMania Mars” The gauntlet has been thrown away. Time for Elon to answer. 4 pic.twitter.com/BHW36waeOe – Shriram Krishnan (@sriramak) 26 February, 2021

Triple H did not mention how Musk disrespected the business but it must have been something big for the game to fight on Mars. He last appeared in the wrestling ring on 11 January. He took Randy Orton without a contest after Alexa Bliss interrupted the match. Elon Musk has yet to answer to Triple H.

