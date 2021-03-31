“I won’t let anyone talk s**t about me for no reason”: Russell Westbrook gives a fitting reply to Stephen A. Smith | The SportsRush

Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook gives a befitting reply to Stephen A. Smith for his comments on the former MVP

Russell Westbrook isn’t having the best season, at least by his standards. He’s averaging the lowest he has in points per game(21.8), since 2013. However, this is the fourth season where he is averaging a triple-double.

Russ has been averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Despite averaging the lowest points he has in a few years, Russ has shown excellence on multiple occasions and reminded his haters he is still himself.

Yesterday, Russ went off for 35 points, 21 assists, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block against the Pacers. That helped the Wizards register a 132-124 win over the Pacers.

While others are in awe of the numbers Russ put up, Stephen A. Smith was not impressed. He gave his take on Russ’ performance and said all of it means nothing as Russ isn’t a champion, despite having such brilliant teammates.

Utmost respect to Russell Westbrook, but last night’s numbers mean absolutely nothing to me. pic.twitter.com/FRaanNyHpn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 30, 2021

Russell Westbrook sends a strong reply to Stephen A. Smith

Brodie is not one of those players who shy away from sharing what’s on their mind. This time was no different. He heard what Smith had to say, and immediately spoke up about the same. Russ believes he was a champion the day he made it to the league from the streets.

Russell Westbrook on Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of him: “I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 31, 2021

Russ is tired of people creating narratives about him, without having any ground to them. He said he has had enough, and won’t let that happen anymore.

Russell Westbrook on ignoring Stephen A. Smith: “One thing I won’t allow to happen anymore is let people create narratives and constantly just talking shit for no reason about me.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 31, 2021

Russ is one of the NBA players who receive a lot of hate and criticism on a daily basis. He brings up the same and talks about it.

More Russell Westbrook on Stephen A. Smith’s comments: “It’s been like that my whole career, honestly. There’s no other player that takes heat that I take constantly.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 31, 2021

The entire Westbrook statement can be read here:

Russell Westbrook gave a 2-and-a-half minute answer in response to a question about @stephenasmith’s comments on First Take: “A championship don’t change my life. I’m happy. I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/wcceIzqQlg — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 31, 2021

Brodie made it known to everyone that even though he doesn’t speak out much, but he won’t take any of ‘that sh*t’ anymore. The Wizards are 2.5 games behind the 10th seeded Bulls, and would try to make it to the play-in tournament.