“I won’t let anyone talk s**t about me for no reason”: Russell Westbrook gives a fitting reply to Stephen A. Smith | The SportsRush

"I won't let anyone talk s**t about me for no reason": Russell Westbrook gives a fitting reply to Stephen A. Smith

Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook gives a befitting reply to Stephen A. Smith for his comments on the former MVP

Russell Westbrook isn’t having the best season, at least by his standards. He’s averaging the lowest he has in points per game(21.8), since 2013. However, this is the fourth season where he is averaging a triple-double.

Russ has been averaging 21.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Despite averaging the lowest points he has in a few years, Russ has shown excellence on multiple occasions and reminded his haters he is still himself.

Yesterday, Russ went off for 35 points, 21 assists, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block against the Pacers. That helped the Wizards register a 132-124 win over the Pacers.

While others are in awe of the numbers Russ put up, Stephen A. Smith was not impressed. He gave his take on Russ’ performance and said all of it means nothing as Russ isn’t a champion, despite having such brilliant teammates.

Also Read: “Congrats to Russell Westbrook on joining Oscar Robertson and me for the impressive record”: Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Washington’s All-Star for being the third player ever to achieve an impressive record

Russell Westbrook sends a strong reply to Stephen A. Smith

Brodie is not one of those players who shy away from sharing what’s on their mind. This time was no different. He heard what Smith had to say, and immediately spoke up about the same. Russ believes he was a champion the day he made it to the league from the streets.

Russ is tired of people creating narratives about him, without having any ground to them. He said he has had enough, and won’t let that happen anymore.

Russ is one of the NBA players who receive a lot of hate and criticism on a daily basis. He brings up the same and talks about it.

The entire Westbrook statement can be read here:

Also Read: “LeBron James has begun recruiting Stephen Curry”: Brian Windhorst makes a huge revelation about the Lakers star trying to bring the Warriors legend over

Brodie made it known to everyone that even though he doesn’t speak out much, but he won’t take any of ‘that sh*t’ anymore. The Wizards are 2.5 games behind the 10th seeded Bulls, and would try to make it to the play-in tournament.

