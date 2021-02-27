Sudeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi starrer debut Hockey Telugu film A1 Express is set for release on 5 March. The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, while Sundardeep Kishan has also produced it along with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal and Daya Pannan. Lavanya Tripathi, while talking to the writers, made some interesting revelations about the film.

A1 Express is a remake. Was the script changed for the Telugu version?

Yes this is a remake. However, many changes were made. The script has been changed from 45 to 50%. It is a tried and tested formula and we felt it was a safe thing. The role I played has many similarities with my personal character. She is fierce and straight.

How difficult was it to play the role of a hockey player?

I like sports. This is not new to me. I didn’t have to go to the gym and start from zero. Nevertheless, it was difficult for me to learn the game. I also practiced a lot on sets. After making a film debut in Chennai, I was to go to Hyderabad on the same day. I went straight to the stadium to participate in the practice session despite the high fever, as the shooting was going on the next day. However, I enjoyed the whole process. I watched actual matches of women to learn body language of sports women.

What is the film?

The film states that there is politics in sports as well. Sometimes very talented people are not selected. The film has a good message.

How was it to work with Sudeep Kishan?

Sudeep Kishan is a good friend of mine. We are good friends for a long time. We previously worked together for Mayvan. He is a great co-star to work with. He is also the producer of the film. If I make a suggestion, he listens. He would also give me suggestions on some scenes.

What did you do in lockdown time?

I did not find much difference. I usually like the person who spends more time with the family. I used to cook. I watched many movies on TheMiracleTech.

Did you receive any TheMiracleTech offers?

I received an TheMiracleTech offer. But, I only want to do it when I think the screenplay is amazing.

