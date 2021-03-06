“I would have lost my virginity to Michael Jordan”: When VJ Kennedy won net tickets from the Bulls veteran in a dice game. sport

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, known in popular culture as Kennedy, once revealed a betting story with Michael Jordan.

Loading...

Kennedy recently regained his Fox Business Network show on TV. His 9PM show of air went on with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in March 2020.

Loading...

Kennedy first made a name for himself as a broadcaster with MTV, a stint that earned him a VJ avatar. Michael Jordan was at the peak of his powers when he was barely making his first move into journalism.

Loading...

Jordan is a well-known weakness for gambling, and has received countless tales of lost bets and revaluations. Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker recently revealed how he was down $ 900k while playing MJ’s 36 straight hours.

Loading...

Also read: “Michael Jordan and I played Spades 36 hours straight”: Antoine Walker told how he was down $ 900k in a high-stakes gambling match with the Bulls legend.

Loading...

Kennedy has his own gambling story with the Bulls legend – one he told everything about back in 2013.

Loading...

Kennedy talks about losing his virginity in a bet with Michael Jordan

In an interview with HuffPost Live, the subject eventually linked this rumor to VJ. These are part of the then 41-year-old VJ’s highly sports and comical reply. This is a story when she was only 22 years old:

Loading...

“Michael Jordan and I were playing dice in a very fashionable bar in Manhattan. And I was losing a little bit. I was worried that I was going to give him some money. “

Loading...

Loading...

“Michael Jordan called ‘baby’, and at that moment I would lay on the heat (jokingly) like a chihuahua.”

Loading...

Also read: “When Carmelo Anthony did it to me, I fell for it”: Zion Williamson Reveals ‘Welcome to NBA’ Moment on JJ Reddick Podcast

Loading...

“But he said ‘Baby, if I win, you’re going to come with me to my hotel room.” But if you win, you have Nets tickets. So I got a ticket to the Nets. “

Loading...

There is every possibility that Jordan was merely talking trash to win the game of gambling. But we won’t know until MJ can verify it himself. Somehow, Kennedy continued to be known by the nickname ‘Virgin Kennedy’ at his workplace for an unknown time in the future.