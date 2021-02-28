“I would never have gotten rid of Shakeel O’Neill”: Michael Jordan always thought Shaq, who traded the Lakers, was a big mistake. sport

His Airness, Michael Jordan, discusses how he felt that it was a huge mistake for the Lakers to trade him from Shakeel O’Neill to the Miami Heat.

The NBA also underwent a shift of power in the shift of the new millennium. For a decade that was mostly ruled by Michael Jordan and his Bulls, the early 00s were dominated by a powerful duet of Tinsown. Kobe Bryant and Shakeel O’Neill were an influential force together.

The dynamic duo came to be recognized as the most prominent pair in the league. Together they won 3 consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. After losing in the second round in 2003, he returned to the finals in 2004, only to comeback for the Pistons.

“Trading Away Shake Lakers’ Biggest Mistake”: Michael Jordan

Long after losing to the Lakers Pistons in the 2004 final, they sold Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat. It was no secret that Kobe Bryant and Sheik had not always looked eye to eye, and were always in constant combat to become Alpha.

However, no one was expected to do such sudden trading. In fact, if one were to be traded at that point, one could argue that it would be Kobe’s. Sheikh was the more popular player at the time, while Bryant was at the time in Denver in a rape dispute.

Michael Jordan talked about this in an interview with Cigar Afikado back in 2005. He called the biggest mistake the Lakers made at the time was trade. According to MJ, good centers are rare, and giving up one was a big mistake on the part of the Lakers.

“I would never have got rid of Sheikh [O’Neal]. Its as simple as that. You’ve got three championships with a big man, and it’s hard to find the big guys. “

“Not only that, today you have the most important big man in the game. You don’t send him just because you had some problems.”

The Lakers once again took the full 5 years to win the ring and that too when they added Pau Gasol. His airness was right, a good big man is very important to make it to the grand stage.