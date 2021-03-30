LATEST

“I wouldn’t say we were caught by surprise”- Red Bull on Mercedes’ sudden comeback | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I wouldn’t say we were caught by surprise"- Red Bull on Mercedes' sudden comeback

“I wouldn’t say we were caught by surprise”- Red Bull denies that they fell into Mercedes’ strategy, which made Lewis Hamilton win.

Red Bull, for the majority of the Grand Prix, had everything under control, and they were just moments away from the win when everything was slipped away from them.

Max Verstappen’s overtake from the off-track made him concede his lead to Lewis Hamilton, from where the Dutchman couldn’t recover. But Red Bull doesn’t believe that any Mercedes strategy over here dumbfounded them.

“No, I wouldn’t say we were caught by surprise,” Monaghan said. “If you are seeking an explanation of the race strategy, then yes, we could have stopped Max earlier for the second stop. But then you catch Lewis on older tyres,” said Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan.

“Equally, he could have stopped later and had a greater tyre advantage. So our stints were moved even, and we had a pace advantage at the end.”

“Got past him once and then couldn’t get close enough again. I don’t know if it slipped away, we more played our cards differently, and in the end, by running past the kerb by two metres, we’ve had to give the place back, and that’s it.”

“The car was capable of being quicker over the race. The disappointment within the garage is palpable, yet we’re disappointed to be only second place.”

Red Bull will step up from here.

Despite the defeat, it is apparent that Red Bull’s RB16B is fast. Sergio Perez’s incredible recovery from pit-lane start to P5 is concrete evidence of it. It was more on the erroneous decision than capability which made Red Bull lose.

Thus, Monaghan is optimistic about Red Bull’s future endeavours and claims that the heartbreak of Bahrain defeat will go away if they win in Imola, which is three weeks away.

“There are many people in the paddock who would give up an awful lot to have a trophy and 18 points from one driver,” Monaghan added. “We’ve had pole; we’re quick.

“They [Mercedes] are going to fight with their hands, as are we, throughout the season. So when one overcomes the disappointment, we have a quick car, we have a motivated pair of drivers and team, and we get another go at Imola.”

“If we win it, this will be forgotten, and we’ll review it as history and move on.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top