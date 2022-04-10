Ian Gary reveals wife Layla is pregnant after UFC 273 win

After securing his second win in the UFC, Irish prospect Ian Gary announced that his wife Layla is pregnant with their first child.

Gary extended his unbeaten record to 9-0 by defeating Darien Weeks at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. The fight saw little action, with Gary landing most of his best shots in the final round as the judges saw it 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in his favor.

In his post-fight interview, Gary revealed that his baby with wife Layla, 39, is due to be born later this year. “My wife is pregnant, we’re expecting at the end of the year,” he told UFC commentator John Anick.

Gary and his wife have been together since early last year, and the pair married in February at the Sure Thing Chapel in Las Vegas. Came in exactly three months after Gary…