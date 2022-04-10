Ian Gary Was Told By Concerned Mother To Imitate Conor McGregor “That’s Not ****** Plan”

Dubliner Gary was inspired to swap boxing for MMA after watching McGregor’s famous world title fight at parties with friends, and decided to drop out of college to pursue his UFC dreams.

UFC star Ian Gary’s mother warned him that becoming the next Conor McGregor “doesn’t go according to plan” in a heartfelt letter that lit a fire under him to move forward in his MMA career.

The former Cage Warriors champion is 8-0 as a professional, and descended into the UFC’s welterweight division within just three years of his debut. But he did not get the support of his family when he decided to leave the university to pursue the sport without a fight.

Gary decided…