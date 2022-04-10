Ian Gary wins undefeated decision against Darien Weeks at UFC 273

Former Cage Warriors champion Gary was making his second UFC appearance at the event after winning his promotional debut by knockout last November.

Unbeaten prospect Ian Gary defeated Darien Weeks at UFC 273 to make it two out of two.

There was little action in the first round as Gary used his size advantage to stay out of Weeks’ range. The Irishman was mixing his kicks well as Weeks tried to press Gary against the fence and land him.

The week was struggling to land anything notable as Gary continued to strike his feet. The American tried to work a takedown against Cage but Gary defended well to keep the fight going.

Gary increased his output…