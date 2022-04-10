Ian Wright confidently makes top four predictions

Photo by James Gill – Denhouse / Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday evening – and even Ian Wright is now backing them for a top-four spot.

Son Heung-min’s opening goal put Tottenham on their way, although they faced great pressure from Villa.

Son added two more, completing his hat-trick and Dejan Kulusevski made it 2-0 before securing a 4-0 win for Tottenham.

With a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham are three points above their north London rivals in the fight for fourth place.

Arsenal have one game in hand but Tottenham are now in the box seat four top four.