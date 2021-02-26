IAS officer Pragya Jaiswal: Balakrishna’s wife and mother’s child

After a long hiatus, Pragya Jaiswal An upcoming action drama has been roped in with Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead role. Now the role of Achari America Travel fame actress has been revealed in the movie Balayya Babu. Sources reveal that Pragya Jaiswal is playing the role of an IAS officer who is married. Balakrishna And she will be seen playing the role of the mother of a child.

Apparently, popular boypati Srinu has given a strong character to Pragya Jaiswal to create an action drama.

Meanwhile, Pragya Jaiswal will also appear in Mahesh Manjrekar’s next Antim, which pairs her with Salman Khan, and she is also a part of the Mohan Babu starrer upcoming Telugu film Sun of India.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu film #BB, the film being directed by Boypati Srinu marks the director and actor coming together after two blockbusters Simha and Legend. The film under production is presented by Miriyala Satyanarayana Reddy and supported by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy. This is the 106th film of Balakrishna.

The film # BB3 stars cinematographer C Ramprasad, music director SS Thaman, and art director AS Prakash.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is also working with Gopichand Malineni for a film and the story has the Rayalaseema faction as its backdrop.