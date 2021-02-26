ENTERTAINMENT

IAS officer Pragya Jaiswal: Balakrishna’s wife and mother’s child

Posted on
Balakrishna's IAS officer Pragya Jaiswal wife and mother's child
Balakrishna’s IAS officer Pragya Jaiswal wife and mother’s child

After a long hiatus, Pragya Jaiswal An upcoming action drama has been roped in with Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead role. Now the role of Achari America Travel fame actress has been revealed in the movie Balayya Babu. Sources reveal that Pragya Jaiswal is playing the role of an IAS officer who is married. Balakrishna And she will be seen playing the role of the mother of a child.

Apparently, popular boypati Srinu has given a strong character to Pragya Jaiswal to create an action drama.

Meanwhile, Pragya Jaiswal will also appear in Mahesh Manjrekar’s next Antim, which pairs her with Salman Khan, and she is also a part of the Mohan Babu starrer upcoming Telugu film Sun of India.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu film #BB, the film being directed by Boypati Srinu marks the director and actor coming together after two blockbusters Simha and Legend. The film under production is presented by Miriyala Satyanarayana Reddy and supported by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy. This is the 106th film of Balakrishna.

The film # BB3 stars cinematographer C Ramprasad, music director SS Thaman, and art director AS Prakash.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is also working with Gopichand Malineni for a film and the story has the Rayalaseema faction as its backdrop.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });