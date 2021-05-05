IBM Security Partners With Zscaler, Tech Data for Zero Trust Options – MSSP Alert

IBM Security, which operates a Top 250 MSSP business unit, has introduced a SaaS version of IBM Cloud Pak for Security; new blueprints for zero trust use cases; an alliance with cloud and network security provider Zscaler; and ongoing distribution work with Tech Data’s Cyber Range.

Taken together, the moves are designed to “simplify how organizations deploy a zero trust architecture across the enterprise,” IBM Security says.

IBM Security: New Zero Trust Developments

Among the key developments to note:

Software: IBM Cloud Pak for Security combines threat management and data security capabilities in single, modular solution.

SaaS Option: IBM Cloud Pak for Security as a Service allows customers to choose between an owned or hosted deployment model. It also provides access to a unified dashboard across threat management tools, with the option to scale with usage-based pricing, the company says.

Blueprints for Success: IBM Security zero trust blueprints help partners and customers to address privacy, hybrid workforce, insider threat and hybrid cloud risk mitigation.

Zscaler Partnership: For the hybrid workforce blueprint, IBM has inked an alliance partnership with Zscaler. The result: IBM Security Services, working with Zscaler technology, will help customers to adopt an "end-to-end secure access service edge (SASE) approach." Moreover, Zscaler Private Access and Zscaler Internet Access now integrate with with IBM Security Verify to help "provide the foundation of a zero trust architecture," the companies say.

Partner and Customer Trials: Customers and partners can visit Tech Data's Cyber Range to test and experience the IBM Security solutions.

IBM Security and Zscaler: Executive Perspectives on Zero Trust

In a prepared statement about the partnership, Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry said:

“Working from anywhere, combined with enterprises’ move to SaaS and the cloud, has effectively rendered the perimeter security model obsolete and traditional security defenses ineffective. The only way to truly secure today’s digital businesses is to adopt a zero trust security model where validated user identity is combined with business policies for direct access to authorized applications and resources. Our alliance partnership with IBM Security, as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Ecosystem, is helping organizations and their employees fully embrace working from anywhere while protecting enterprise data.”

Added Mary O’Brien, general manager, IBM Security:

“Our customers need to secure their rapidly changing business environments without causing delays or friction in their daily operations. It’s not uncommon to have users, data and applications operating in different environments. They all need to connect to one another quickly, seamlessly, and securely. A zero trust approach offers a better way to address the security complexity that is challenging businesses today.”

IBM Security: Part of a Larger Business Evolution

The moves are part of an overall IBM strategy to pivot the enterprise technology provider toward multi-cloud software that drives business automation. CEO Arvind Krishna is driving the pivot via organic R&D along with multiple IBM acquisitions.

No doubt, security remains core to IBM’s overall business strategy. IBM Security ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs worldwide, according to MSSP Alert research.

Meanwhile, IBM also plans to spin off its managed infrastructure business — known as Kyndryl — before the end of 2021. Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter will lead the business as an independent company.