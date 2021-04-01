IBPS Clerk, PO & SO Posts Provisional Allotment List Released, Download Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

IBPS Provisional Allotment List

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO Recruitment 2019. The provisional allotment under reserve list for the said posts will be available from March 31 to April 30, 2021. The candidates who have qualified for the IBPS CRP-IX Recruitment for Clerk, Probationary Officers and Specialist Officer posts can check the allotment list by visiting the official website.

The provisional allotment under reserve list is available on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. As per the official announcement, the provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by the government of India from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

Candidates can check the provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO Recruitment 2019 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

Guide to check the provisional allotment list for Clerk, PO & SO Recruitment 2019 by following the simple steps are provided below.

IBPS Clerk, PO & SO Provisional Allotment List 2021 – How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Provisional allotment under reserve list’

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates have to log in through the required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details and the provisional allotment list for Clerk/ PO/ SO will display

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the pdf and download it for further reference

