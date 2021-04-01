IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Result Declared, Check Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result for IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 today, April 01, 2021. All those candidates who have appeared for the CRP-X Clerk main examination can check the result by visiting the official website.

The result download link will be available online from April 01 to April 30, 2021. The result for online main examination is now available on the official website of IBPS at i.e. ibps.in. The IBPS CRP Clerk X Recruitment 2020 Online Main Examination was held on February 28, 2021. Candidates can check the CRP-X Clerk Mains result with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 – Direct Link

The IBPS has conducted the preliminary examination on December 5, 12, and 13. The Institue has announced the result for the same today, February 06, 2021. Candidates can follow the simple steps to check the result of IBPS Clerk Mains 2021 online.

IBPS CRP-X Clerk Mains 2021 Result – How to Check Online?

Step 1: Go to the official page of IBPS that is ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS CRP Clerk X Result link on the homepage

Step 3: The link will redirect you to the new page

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as registration id and password

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 will be displayed

Step 6: Check the details printed on the result pdf and download it for future reference.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS).

Official Website – ibps.in

