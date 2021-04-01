IBPS Mains Result 2020 Released at www.IBPS.in Clerk Final Results PO SO Check Topper Name

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Clerk Mains Result 2020 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results. They have to log in with their allotted id and password to login to the IBPS website i.e ibps.in. The result was expected to be declared in the evening but the notification has been released on the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS held the recruitment exam to select the applicants for several posts such as Specialist Officers, Clerk In Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural banks, Probationary Officer, and Management. More than lakh applicants apply for this examination every year and a few of them get selected. The preliminary exam was held on 5,12 and 13th December 2020. IBPS has declared the result on 10th February.

Steps to check IBPS Mains Exam Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS i.e ibps.in

Click on the option ” IBPS Mains Exam result 2021″

Fill in the allotted Id and password

The result will appear on the official website

Download the pdf and take a print out for the future reference

In the year 2019-2020, more than 1.34 crore applicants applied for various recruitment released by IBPS. The IBPS Mains exam 2020-21 was held on 28th February in different examination centers across India. IBPS has announced the recruitment for 2557 vacancies in the banking sector. There are many banks recruitment conduct under IBPS such as Indian Overseas Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Camara bank, Bank Of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank Of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

The IBPS has set different age eligibility criteria for different posts. The age limit for IBPS PO should be 20 years to 30 years to attempt the examination. IBPS clerk age limit will be 20 years to 28 years, IBPS SO age limit will be 20 to 30 years and IBPS RRB age limit should be 18 to 40 years. The candidate must have a graduation degree in any stream and from any recognized college/ university. The application fee for this exam was Rs.850/- for the General category and OBS. SC/ST/PWD candidates will pay Rs. 175/- for online application.

IBPS has also updated the study material, moke tests, and previous years’ question papers on the official website so candidates will learn the exam pattern to attempt questions in a limited time. The candidates who have qualified for the IBPS exam will be selected after the cut-off will be declared on the official website. They will again receive a notification if they are selected or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.