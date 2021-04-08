IBPS RRB Clerk IX Provisional Allotment List 2021 Released, Direct Link Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

The Provisional Allotment List of RRB Clerk (CRP-RRBs-IX Office Assistant) Recruitment 2020 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can visit the official website and check the allotment list now.

The RRB Clerk provisional allotment list is now available on the official website of the IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2020 provisional allotment list with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains 2020 Provisional Allotment List- Direct Link

The guide to check the Provisional Allotment List for the RRB Office Assistant Exam 2020 is provided below.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2020 Provisional Allotment List – Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the activated link for “IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam 2020 Provisional Allotment List”

Step 3: On the new window select the state you have applied for

Step 4: Search your registration number in the pdf using ctrl+f

Step 5: Check the details printed on the result carefully and download it for further use.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Official Website – Click Here

