Ibrahimovic in blood after violent clash with Medele

After being satisfied with pieces in recent meetings, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40) played more in the draw between AC Milan and Bologna (0-0) on Monday. The Swedish striker entered the final twenty minutes in place of Frenchman Olivier Giroud, who was preferred to him as holder. And Sweden will remember this match. He found himself with a bloody face after a violent collision with a rough Chilean midfielder from Bologna, Gary Medal.

The butt of his opponent’s head broke open the bone of his left brow, causing a lot of blood to flow. And this made the striker angry with the referee. Supported by physicians, he ended the meeting …