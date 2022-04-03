ICC posts photos of Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy. ‘Couple goals’ say fans | Trending

The Australian women’s team created history on Sunday by beating England in the final by 71 runs to win their seventh Women’s World Cup title. The star of the final was wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as she slammed 170 runs off just 138 deliveries and went past Adam Gilchrist to register the highest score in an ODI World Cup final (men or women). The ICC shared a photo of Alyssa Healy along with her husband, Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc on their official Instagram account and it has got more than 4.27 lakh likes already.

The ICC posted a split image of the couple. The first photo is from the 2015 ODI World Cup which Australia won and Mitchell Starc was also adjudged player of the series for taking 22 wickets in eight matches. The other one is from today as Australia beat…