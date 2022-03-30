ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Australia vs West Indies, Semifinal: Alyssa Healy Century Helps Australia Thrash West Indies To Reach Final

Australia carried on their stunning form in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 as they thrashed West Indies by 157 runs in a rain-hit semi-final to reach the final of the tournament. Alyssa Healy was the star of the batting lineup for Australia Women with a brilliant 107-ball 129. She hit 17 boundaries and one six in her dominating innings. She was well supported by Rachael Haynes as Australia put on a 216-run opening partnership. Haynes scored 85 off 100 deliveries, with nine boundaries. Beth Mooney then helped add the finishing touches with her 31-ball 43, while captain Meg Lanning scored a run-a-ball 26 as Australia Women scored 305/3 in their designated 45 overs. The bowlers then put in a team effort as West…