ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: New Zealand vs Pakistan by 71 runs

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, League Stage, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Highlights:New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs in the league stage of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Despite losing four of their last six matches, New Zealand still have a chance to reach the semi-finals and will need to win against Pakistan by a huge margin. Also, England and India will have to lose their last league matches to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan are out of contention and have lost five of their last six matches. The White Ferns are currently sixth in the standings and Pakistan is at the bottom. (scorecard)

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, League Stage, ICC…