ICC WTC Final: If a match is drawn or tied, then who will be the winner in India-New Zealand!

The final match of the Test Championship being played for the first time will be played between India and New Zealand on 18-22 June at Southampton, for this match, the day of June 23 has been kept in reserve.

New Zealand team has reached England before this match, while Indian team will also leave for England soon, New Zealand team has to play two Test series against host England before the Test Championship, seeing the outbreak of Corona around the world The team will reach England and spend the first 8 days in Quarantine.



Now a question is clear in the minds of the fans about this match, if the match becomes a tie or draw, then who will be the winner of this test championship, besides for this championship which has been reserved for the date of 23 June. Will the game be done on that day even after the first 5 days of the game are completed smoothly.

Earlier in the year 2019, the final match of the World Cup played in England was also tied, after which the super over was also tied and then England with more boundaries in the match was declared the winner, then also for the Test Championship. Such are the rules.

Let me tell you that the sixth day of this test match has been kept in reserve because 30 hours of play is scheduled for a test match. When it reaches, then only Reserve Day will be used for the game, if both teams draw or tie it even after the first 5 days are enough, then this match will be considered as a draw.