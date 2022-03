montreal canadians

Montreal Canadiens Forward Jonathan Drouin TSN’s John Lu is out indefinitely with an upper body injury and has been placed on injured reserve, TSN’s John Lu reported Friday.

,Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely (upper body injury) and was placed on injured reserve. He is still at home for precautionary reasons even after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. , @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) 25 March 2022

In addition, Drouin, 26, remains at home for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Drouin has six goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season.

