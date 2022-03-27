Ice Hockey – It Was “Timo Time” in San Jose

published
The Sharks’ Appenzel winger was the author of a hat-trick against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday evening. He has now scored thirty goals this season.
Saturday evening was “Timo Time” again on the San Jose side. And rather one to three times! Timo Meier actually scored a hat-trick in the Sharks’ 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, their number 28, 29 and 30 goals of the season. The Appenzeller winger scored 2-0 in the 22nd minute, then 3-1 in the 44th minute, 4-1 in the 56th minute. He apparently received the game’s first star for his stratospheric performance.
Other Swiss players engaged on Saturday evening were also not spared. Thus, Nino Niederreiter (12’22” playing time/+1 gap) actively participated in the Carolina Hurricanes’ big win on the ice of the St. Louis Blues (7-2). He scored his sixth goal…