Ice Hockey – It Was “Timo Time” in San Jose

Saturday evening was “Timo Time” again on the San Jose side. And rather one to three times! Timo Meier actually scored a hat-trick in the Sharks’ 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, their number 28, 29 and 30 goals of the season. The Appenzeller winger scored 2-0 in the 22nd minute, then 3-1 in the 44th minute, 4-1 in the 56th minute. He apparently received the game’s first star for his stratospheric performance.