Iceland confirms that vegetables will cost just 1 paise in the next few days

Supermarket giant Iceland has announced that it will sell all vegetables for 1 paisa till Thursday. As the cost of living crisis is increasing day by day, people are looking for more ways to reduce how much they spend on their shopping to counter the unprecedented increase in cost.

So to help Brits out of their weekly shop, Iceland has decided to sell all of its veg online for 1p by Thursday. To avail the offer, all customers need to do is add their chosen pack of Easter vegetables to their basket while shopping online and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ upon arrival at checkout to avail the discount.

The deal will go live from today until Thursday, April 14 at 11PM. Iceland said the dates following Easter would be a “best first” of all the fresh vegetables included in the offer.