Iceland only 1p. provides vegetables in

For two days only Iceland is selling vegetables for just 1p online which could help families feel the squeeze in rising food bills.

All frozen and fresh vegetables, which usually cost £1 or less, are part of supermarket promotions.

Iceland Closed Cup Mushroom (300g), Iceland Onion (1kg) and Iceland Baby New Potato Herb Butter (360g) are among 40 products available at a special discounted rate.

Shoppers only need to enter the ICE1VEG code to unlock Penny Pricing.

However, since this deal is only available online, a minimum spend of £35 is required and the supermarket does not charge for delivery.

Therefore, it can offer meaningful savings for families who were already planning to shop a larger…