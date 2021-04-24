ICICI Bank Profit Jumps 260% To Rs 4,403 Crore In March Quarter

ICICI Financial institution’s core working revenue – the revenue earlier than provisions and taxes, grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,565 crore within the fourth quarter of the monetary yr 2020-21 (Additionally Learn: ICICI Financial institution Q3 Outcomes: October-December Web Revenue Jumps 19% To Rs 4,940 Crore )

The non-public sector financial institution’s internet curiosity revenue (NII) – or the distinction between curiosity earned and curiosity paid, within the fourth quarter grew 17 per cent on yr to Rs 10,431 crore, in comparison with Rs 8,927 crore within the year-ago interval.

The online curiosity margin, a key measure of profitability, was 3.84 per cent within the March quarter, in comparison with 3.67 per cent within the previous October-December quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

The financial institution’s internet non-performing asset or NPA ratio declined to 1.14 per cent at March 31, 2021, in comparison with 1.26 per cent not the proforma foundation at December 31, 2020, and 1.14 per cent at March 31, 2020.

ICICI Financial institution stated that it made extra COVID-19 associated provisions of Rs 1,000 crore within the January-March quarter and held pandemic associated provisions of Rs 7,475 crore at March 31, 2021.

The financial institution’s whole deposits grew 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 932,522 crore. The home loans grew 18 per cent, whereas retail loans grew 20 per cent year-on-year.

The provisions, excluding provision for tax, stood at Rs 2,883 crore within the March quarter, in comparison with Rs 5,967 crore within the year-ago interval.

Through the January-March quarter, ICICI Financial institution utilised the contingency provision amounting to Rs 3,509 crore in direction of proforma NPAs as of December 31, 2020, because the loans have now been categorised, in accordance with pointers by the Reserve Financial institution of India.

ICICI Financial institution’s board has really useful a dividend of Rs 2 per share, consistent with relevant pointers, nonetheless, the declaration of dividend is topic to requisite approvals. The e-book closure dates will probably be introduced at a later stage.