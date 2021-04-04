ICICI Bank Recruitment 2021 Latest Jobs Opening ICICI Careers – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

ICICI Bank Recruitment 2021 ICICI Bank Latest Current Jobs Opening 2021 Graduate, Post Graduate, And MBA Fresher and Experienced candidates apply for the post of Branch Manager, sales manager various post of ICICI Bank apply online 2021 ICICI Careers

About ICICI :

ICICI Bank was originally promoted in 1994 by ICICI Limited, an Indian financial institution, and was its wholly-owned subsidiary. ICICI Bank is India’s largest private sector bank with total assets of Rs. 5,946.42 billion (US$ 99 billion) at March 31, 2014, and profit after tax Rs. 98.10 billion (US$ 1,637 million) for the year ended March 31, 2014. ICICI Bank currently has a network of 3,820 Branches and 11,798 ATMs across India.

The Company is always looking for talented, experienced and Desire Banking field candidates for work with the Bank. we provide better facilities for our Employees. If you want to Join please submit your Resume at- Company’s Website.

Company Profile:

Company Name ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi Founder Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India Founded June 1994 Vadodara Headquarters Mumbai No. Of Employees 84,922 (2019) Subsidiaries ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, MORE

Recruitment Process of ICICI Bank:

At ICICI Bank, we follow a multi stage recruitment process.

Application: You may apply online against the current job openings that match your profile. If there are no openings that match your profile you can register in our database and we will contact you when a vacancy arises.

Shortlisting: Shortlisting of the profile will be done based on age, educational qualification and work experience and you will be informed once you are shortlisted for an opening.

Personality Profiler: You will be required to complete an online personality profile questionnaire prior to the interview.

Documentation: You are required to submit certain documents prior to the interview as part of the process.

Interview: Time, date and venue for the interview and discussion will be shared and it may be carried out either in person, video conference or I – Studio.

Offer: We will engage with you with regard to the details on the job role, location and compensation following which you will be made a formal offer to join ICICI Bank.

Joining: A background verification will be conducted based on the documents you have submitted. You will start your professional journey with ICICI bank through I-Banker a special induction program.

We look forward to having you as a trusted and proud member of the ICICI Bank family.

Campus Recruitment at ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank is an institution which is at the forefront of innovation in the banking domain. We believe in building a talent pipeline to create leaders for tomorrow by hiring from the top management, engineering, legal and statistical institutes in the country. Our recruitment ideology is to groom talent by providing a cross functional experience interlaced with various adaptive challenges, thus providing a perfect platform to become well- rounded leaders.

Final Recruitment at ICICI Bank

ICICI bank has been among top recruiters from various B-schools over the past few years. We are constantly on the lookout for students who challenge the status quo, innovate and explore the unchartered territories. We help them in this endeavor through our saath aapka propositions:

1. Growth and Learning

2. Enabling work culture

3. Meritocracy

4. Care

5. Winning Organisation

Internships at ICICI Bank

Summer Internships at ICICI Bank are opportunities for some of the brightest minds from B-schools to prove their mettle by working on live projects. Interns are enriched with advantages such as:

An opportunity to value add to the Bank as well as to self by working on real time projects

Substantial industry exposure and experiential learning

Benefit of understanding and witnessing the large scale of operations that accrues from the privilege of being largest private sector bank in the country

Exposure to an enlightening experience while working with an expert of the domain

Process of selection

Inviting applications >> Shortlisting >> Personality Profiler >> Group Discussion >> Personal Interview

Programs for Freshers:

How to Apply:

Interested And Eligible Candidates May Apply Online For Current Jobs And Recruitment. Please Visit Website Regularly For Jobs/Recruitment.

