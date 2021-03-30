ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final December 2020 Results Declared, Check Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ICMAI CMA Dec 2020 Results

– PC : My Result Plus

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results of the CMA Intermediate & Final December 2020 session. The result for Intermediate and final courses is now available on the official website of ICMAI at examicmai.org or examicmai.in.

All those candidates who have appeared for the CMA Intermediate & CMA Final December session examination can check their result by visiting the official website. Also, candidates can check the result with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

CMA Intermediate & CMA Final Dec 2020 Result – Direct Link

Guide to check CMA Intermediate & CMA Final Result for December Term Exam is provided below

ICMAI Result 2020 December Term Exam: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites, i.e., icmai.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says, ICMAI Results 2020

Step 3: It will redirect you to the new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number & password and click on submit button

Step 5: The result will appear on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future use.

This year, the ICMAI has conducted the CMA Intermediate & CMA Final examination combined for June 2020 & December 2020 session. The examination was held between January 3 and January 10, 2021, in an online mode.

Highlights

– The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results of the CMA Intermediate & Final December 2020 session.

– The result for Intermediate and final courses is now available on the official website of ICMAI at examicmai.org or examicmai.in.