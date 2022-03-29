ICON PARK: Accident Report in Teen’s Orlando Freefall Ride Death Says Seat Was Locked

CNN ,

The seat of a teen who fell off an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to a state accident report.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell on Thursday from the freefall drop tower, which lifts riders 430 feet and then falls at 75 mph, according to ICON Park in Orlando, where the incident took place.

Reportedly, after the ride was based on employee witnesses and obtained by CNN, Sampson was out of the seat after magnets were engaged to slow the ride down during the descent.

“The harness was still in the down and off position when the ride came to a halt,” said the report filed by the operator with the fair…