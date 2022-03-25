ICON Park, Orlando area: 14-year-old falls to death from recently opened drop tower ride

Witnesses said the boy fell from orlando freefall The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the ride was described by its operators as the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.

representatives were called ICON Park The sheriff’s office said the boy was taken to hospital around 11 p.m., where he died of his injuries.

“This death investigation is in its early stages,” the office said in a news release.

According to the ICON Park website, the Orlando Freefall opened in January. The ride is 430 feet, making it the tallest freestanding drop tower in the world, it states.