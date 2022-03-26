ICON Park: Parents of 14-year-old who fell to his death from ride hire attorneys

Tire Sampson, 14, of St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday night after falling from a ride on the freefall drop tower. ICON Park in Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said sheriff’s investigators will determine whether the incident was an accident or intentional, and from a preliminary investigation, “it appears to be a terrible tragedy.”

On Saturday, attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard said they were hired separately by the boy’s parents. Lawyers ask anyone who saw anything to contact them.

“This family is shocked and heartbroken by the loss of their son,” Crump said. “This young man was the kind of son that every parent expects—an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind man who cares about others. Needless to say, his family was completely devastated. Has gone.”