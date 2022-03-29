ICON Park: Seat was locked in teenager’s theme park, ride’s death, says accident report

An accident report said the seat of a teenager who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Florida was locked.

On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Simpson died after falling from the freefall drop tower.

According to Orlando’s ICON Park, the tower lifts riders 430 feet (131 m) into the air and then drops to 75 mph.

The report, based on the statements of the employees’ witnesses, said that as the riders were disembarking, the magnets began to slow the ride, the tire came off the seat.

“The harness was still in the down and off position when the ride came to a halt,” the report said. CNN,

The three witnesses named in the report are members of staff.

There are suggestions that the tire may be too big for the ride. His father, Yarnell Sampson, told CNN that “my son was …