“I’d love to be in it” – Charles Lechler would love to compete in Le Mans for Ferrari

“I’ll be very happy” – Charles Lecler will be happy to compete for Ferrari at Le Mans, as they rejoin the hypercar program.

Ferrari announced on Wednesday that it would return to the premium category of sports and racing in 2023 by entering the Le Mans Hypercar category of the Tech Endurance Championship.

Welcome to a new chapter in Ferrari history, joining Le Mans Hypercar Era: https://t.co/P3KDNCQU4d https://t.co/dHlWBHijGl – Ferrari (@ Ferrari) 24 February, 2021

This would see Ferrari’s installation on its first factory prototype campaign at the Tech Championships since 1973, the last time it would win its campaign in 1965.

Speaking at the launch of Ferrari’s 2021 season, Lecler said he would love to be a part of Le Mans, but so far, he has been deputed with a Formula 1 project and will focus on it.

“I love Le Mans; I have always been a fan of Le Mans. “If the opportunity arises, I will be very happy to join it. At the moment, my main focus is Formula 1. But, again, if there is an opportunity, why not? “

Carlos Sainz will be a super-fan

The newly hired Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz did not show much enthusiasm at the prospect of joining Le Mans, but wants to follow Ferrari’s progress in it. “It’s great that a brand like Ferrari wants to try again at Le Mans, and I’ll be their main supporter and main fan,” said Sainz.

“But, driving-wise, I think we have a lot of work to do here at Ferrari, and all my focus is with the Scaderia Ferrari Formula 1, and other projects are not in my straight mind at the moment. I’m closely I will follow, but it is still far away. “

No joining due to F1 cost cap

Meanwhile, Matia Binote, who previously complained Ferrari will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures, due to The FIA’s budget caps deny the possibility of Ferrari scattering its human resources in Le Mans.

“No, this is not a result of financial regulations,” Binotto said. “The program has been evaluated from the company’s perspective. [to be] With interest, and we decided to include Ferrari. “