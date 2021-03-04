Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Idaho State Bengals vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Location: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, UT

Network: Pluto TV

Idaho State (0-1) vs. Southern Utah (0-1) Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals continued to receive a passing game.

He put up a good fight in defeat for the Weber State team, which should be one of the best in the Big Sky, with former Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Wall thrown for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

The passing game was bombed, and he now gets to go against a southern Utah secondary wharf hammered for more than 300 yards in a 34–33 loss to northern Arizona.

The Thunderbirds kept running all the way, got a five-touchdown pass day from Justin Miller, and they still lost. but …

Why Southern Utah Will Win

Yes, Vander Wall threw for over 300 yards, but most of them came late against Weber State and it took him 42 passes to get there.

Southern Utah lost a thriller, but played relatively well. It dominated the timing of the occupation battle and was able to come through enough clutch drives to make it a complete struggle. Idaho State’s defense was also not in the ballpark after the first quarter of last week.

The Bengals were pushed around the defensive front and the secondary was hit for four touchdown passes. From the start in Southern Utah the reverse is in place to handle and control the tempo.

What is going to happen

It can be fun if both passing games can heat up quickly.

Don’t look too hard at Idaho State to be roasted by Weber State – the Wildcats are just that good – but it was telling how many issues the D had and didn’t do much until the O’s were down 42-7.

Thunderbirds will be more balanced and consistent.

Idaho State vs. Southern Utah Prediction, Line

Southern Utah 34, Idaho State 27

Row: Southern Utah-3.5, O / U: 54

