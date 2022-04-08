IDK What’s More Blinding: Avril Lavigne’s Engagement Ring or Her Neon-Orange Manicure — See Photos

The OG pop-punk princess has finally found her happy ending, and we’re internally screaming. After almost a year of dating confirmed, Mod Sun proposes April Lavigne March 27 in the most romantic setting ever: on a boat floating down the Seine River in Paris with a perfect view of the Eiffel Tower.

Eleven days after the proposal, the couple posted engagement announcements on both of their personal Instagram accounts on April 7. Lavigne posted eight photos, the first of which showed Mod Sun getting down on one knee, the rest showing selfies, shots of Lavigne. Ring (ahem, manicure), and even a picture of her neck tattoo of her name. They don’t have to convince us – their love is basically coming out of these images straight from my phone.

We but…