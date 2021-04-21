Chad’s President Idris Debbie Itano has died after the rebels have been injured within the assault. In keeping with a press release issued by the navy, Mr Debbie was critically injured within the insurgent assault and breathed his final on Tuesday. The navy has mentioned that after the president’s demise, his son Basic Mahatam Idris Debbie Itano has been elected because the nation’s interim chief. Mr. Debbie, who has been the president of Chad for the previous 30 years, gained the presidential election held on April 11 this month for the sixth consecutive time. A 14-day nationwide mourning has been declared within the nation over Debbie’s demise.

It’s realized that Idris Dabi Intu had been ruling the nation since 1990. In keeping with the preliminary outcomes of the April 11 presidential election, Into gained the election. In keeping with experiences, Debbie acquired 79.32 p.c of the votes whereas Pahimi Padek Albert acquired 10.32 p.c of the vote. The primary feminine candidate, Ledi Biseda, acquired solely 3.16 p.c of the vote.

It’s realized that the nation’s highest court docket, nevertheless, is but to approve the outcomes. 64.81 p.c voters exercised their franchise within the election. Sixty-eight-year-old Debbie took energy in a navy coup in 1990. He then gained this sixth election.