Idris Elba, a gamer, was keen to join ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

When Idris Elba takes on a new role—be it fictional Stringer Bell on “The Wire” or historical Nelson Mandela in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” – He usually has some degree of reality on which to base his performance.

Not so with his latest character, a sly red cartoon echidna Nook named.

As Elba explained in a video interview on Tuesday, “I’ve never met any short, fluffy people with big fists. I’m sorry, that’s not my experience. Maybe you have, but I haven’t.” “

For a generation of gamers, knuckles Known as a rival to the high-velocity star of the long-running Sega franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog.

hit 2020 movie based on sportsBen Schwartz voices Sonic and Jim Carrey as his human slave, Dr. Robotnik, …