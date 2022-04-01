Idris Elba and wife Sabrina show touchy looks in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba make a casual performance on the red carpet at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha on Friday.

The 49-year-old Luther star, dressed completely in black, looked stunning in a unique pull-over suit jacket paired with a matching shirt and tie.

His partner Sabrina, 32, looked glamorous and smiled next to Idris, wearing a black satin dress with a diamond trim around the neckline and cuffs.

The jewels dazzled in the bright lights at the venue and she wore a pair of shiny pendulum earrings with a black centerpiece to match…